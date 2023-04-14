RYA Youth Nationals – Final Day Winners

The final day of the RYA Youth Nationals at WPNSA eventually saw the final races completed for the eight classes.

Well done to all competitors after a week of tough conditions at the Youth Nationals and a huge thank you to the army of volunteers who make it all happen!

29er – (38 entries)

1st GBR 2849 Finian MORRIS and Oscar MORGAN HARRIS – RLYC / HISC – – 13 pts

2nd GBR 3214 Santiago SESTO-COSBY and Kuba STAITE – RLYC / HISC – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 2545 Charlie GATEHOUSE and Ben BRADLEY – HISC – – 20 pts

ILCA 7 Men (46 entries)

1st GBR 221798 Luke ANSTEY – Frensham Pond SC – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 219812 Tom MITCHELL – Royal Tay YC – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 221580 Josh MORGAN – WPNSA – – 20 pts

ILCA 6 Men (46 entries)

1st GBR 216212 Christopher MARSH – Royal Hospital School – – 13 pts

2nd GBR 220776 Freddie HOWARTH – Parkstone YC – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 215835 Tim EVANS – Grafham Water SC – – 29 pts

ILCA 6 Women (21 entries)

1st GBR 221585 Carys ATTWELL – Rutland SC – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 208325 Dru TOWNSEND – Portishead YC – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 218432 Honor PROCTER – Cardiff Bay YC – – 23 pts

IQ Foil – Youth (18 entries)

1st GBR 961 Alexander MEADWAY – Swanage SC – – 26 pts

2nd GBR 783 Tommy MILLARD – Andrew Simpson Watersports – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 484 Will ZIEGLER – Portsmouth Planers – – 12 pts

420 – (30 entries)

1st GBR 55244 Henry HEATHCOTE and Oscar CAWTHORNE – RLYC / Shustoke SC- – 15 pts

2nd GBR 56943 Imogen WADE and Teddy DUNN – Draycote Water SC / Isle Of Man YC – – 19 pts

3rd GBR 54849 George CREASY and David BROMILOW – West Kirby SC – – 20 pts

NACRA 15 (15 entries)

1st GBR 334 Sam COX and Sophie RAVEN – Restronguet SC / Exe SC – – 9 pts

2nd BEL 307 Mateo LECLERCQ and Mathieu PINNSART – RBSC – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 129 Albie CUTBILL and Izzy SMITH – WPNSA / Starcross YC – – 15 pts

Open Kite Foil (10 entries)

1st GBR 1 Adam FARRINGTON – British Kitesports Assoc – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 3 Sam DICKINSON – WPNSA – – 14 pts

3rd GBR 6 Mattia MAINI – British Kitesports Assoc – – 15 pts

All full results available here . . .