Finn Sailor James Skulczuk signs for INEOS Britannia

Finn sailor and cycling enthusiast James Skuczuk is the newest recruit to the INEOS Britannia Sailing Team, the challenger of record for the 37th Americas Cup.

Skuczuk joins INEOS Britannia as a Cyclor and has been visiting the team’s winter training camp in Palma this past week.

“I am extremely excited to be combining my two passions of cycling and sailing”

“It’s great to meet new faces and people that you haven’t met before, as well as ones that are so highly regarded in the sailing world. It is also nice to be back with people that I knew from the Finn sailing days, such as Ben Cornish and Giles Scott.”



In 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic started, this halted James’ sailing career for a short while.

“I knew that fitness was one of my biggest strengths in the Finn and I didn’t really want to lose it. I kept working hard on my cycling, the Gym and the fitness side of it.”

“Then when the America’s Cup announced that it was going cycling, I decided to give Giles a call and see what the plan is was for the America’s cup. Then after some trials here I am! It has all worked out for me I am very grateful.”

