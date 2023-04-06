Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 4 first day of Gold fleet racing

Thursday was the first day of Gold fleet races at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía and the extra edge took its toll . . .
The good news was Micky Beckett took back-to-back wins to return to the lead of tne men’s ILCA7 and John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4,1,5,1) take the lead of the Nacra 17.
Ellie Aldridge moves into 3rd in the women’s Kite behind Lauriane Nolot of France, with Katie Dabson in 6th and Maddy Anderson 7th.
And Connor Bainbridge climbs to 3rd In the men’s Kite. The leader is Maximilian Maeder of Singapore.
In the iQFOil Emma Wilson is 2nd in the women behind Lola Sorin of France, and in the men Sam Sills is third behind leader Sebastian Koerdel of Germany.
Elsewhere there were some tough setbacks:
In the mens’s 49er, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (3 14 -15 13) dropped back 8th, with Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn of New Zealand taking a five point lead.
In the women’s 49erFX Freya Black and Saskia Tidey finished the day in 19th and Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton in 24th.
Holland’s Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz now have a three point lead in the FX from Martine Greal and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.
In the women’s ILCA 6, Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester takes a 25 pt lead from team-mate Maxime Jonker, as overnight leader Charlotte Rose of the USA dropped to 19th.
Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove also slipped back to finish the day 13th.
In the 470 Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris hang-on in 19th place, while Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr took a hit to finish the day in 24th.
Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan now take an 8pt lead from Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France.
Day 4 British and Leading Gold Fleet Results:
Nacra 17 Mixed after 9 races (53 entries)
1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 4 1 5 1 – – 20 pts
2nd ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 6 6 4 -9 – – 25 pts
3rd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – -15 8 6 2 – – 35 pts
ILCA 7 Men after 7 races (184 entries)
1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 1 1 – – 15 pts
2nd NZL 219921 Thomas SAUNDERS – – 9 BFD – – 28 pts
3rd CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES – – 7 -26 – – 33 pts
4th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 4 6 – – 34 pts
ILCA 6 Women after 8 races (98 entries)
1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 2 -16 – – 29 pts
2nd NED 221350 Maxime JONKER – – 7 3 -41 – – 53 pts
3rd ITA 211961 Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – -22 15 9 – – 56 pts
GBR
13th GBR 219908 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 33 -40 24 – – 82 pts
49er Men after 9 races (99 entries)
1st NZL 7 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN – – 11 1 1 3 – – 35 pts
2nd POL 5 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 5 4 5 -18 – – 40 pts
3rd NZL 4 Isaac MCHARDIE and William MCKENZIE – – 1 6 7 -10 – – 41 pts
8th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 3 14 -15 13 – – 56 pts
49erFX Women after 9 races (60 entries)
1th NED 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 9 4 -16 38 pts
2nd BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 1 8 5 41 pts
3rd BEL 10 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 5 -22 1 46 pts
19th GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 21 13 19 – – 97 pts
470 Mixed after 7 races (72 entries)
1st JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 1 7 4 – – 26 pts
2nd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 13 -17 1 – – 34 pts
3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 5 1 9 – – 38 pts
19th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 9 19 20 – – 89 pts
Kite Women after 12 races (53 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 2 1 2 -3 – – 12 pts
2nd FRA Jessie KAMPMAN – – DNC 5 1 2 – – 19 pts
3rd GBR Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 3 2 4 -6 – – 21 pts
4th USA Daniela MOROZ – – RET 3 8 1 – – 22 pts
5th FRA Poema NEWLAND – – 5 -12 3 4 – – 27 pts
6th GBR Katie DABSON – – -16 9 5 5 – – 30 pts
7th GBR Maddy ANDERSON – – 4 4 6 -7 – – 38 pts
Kite Men after 12 races (109 entries)
1st SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – -14 1 1 1 – – 11 pts
2nd FRA Axel MAZELLA – – -7 4 5 2 – – 17 pts
3rd GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 3 2 -12 4 – – 18 pts
14th GBR Guy Bridge – – 54 pts
iQFOil Women after 11 races (98 entries)
1st FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 3 3 – – 42 pts
2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 31 5 – – 51 pts
3rd NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE 1 13 – – 59 pts
iQFOil Men after 10 races (135 entries)
1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 1 DNC 3 – – 15 pts
2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 1 9 -27 – – 18 pts
3rd GBR 60 Sam SILLS – – 1 -25 1 – – 19 pts