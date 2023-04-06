Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Day 4 first day of Gold fleet racing

Thursday was the first day of Gold fleet races at the Trofeo Princesa Sofía and the extra edge took its toll . . .



The good news was Micky Beckett took back-to-back wins to return to the lead of tne men’s ILCA7 and John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4,1,5,1) take the lead of the Nacra 17.

Ellie Aldridge moves into 3rd in the women’s Kite behind Lauriane Nolot of France, with Katie Dabson in 6th and Maddy Anderson 7th.

And Connor Bainbridge climbs to 3rd In the men’s Kite. The leader is Maximilian Maeder of Singapore.

In the iQFOil Emma Wilson is 2nd in the women behind Lola Sorin of France, and in the men Sam Sills is third behind leader Sebastian Koerdel of Germany.

Elsewhere there were some tough setbacks:

In the mens’s 49er, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (3 14 -15 13) dropped back 8th, with Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn of New Zealand taking a five point lead.

In the women’s 49erFX Freya Black and Saskia Tidey finished the day in 19th and Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton in 24th.

Holland’s Odile Van Aanholt and Annette Duetz now have a three point lead in the FX from Martine Greal and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.

In the women’s ILCA 6, Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester takes a 25 pt lead from team-mate Maxime Jonker, as overnight leader Charlotte Rose of the USA dropped to 19th.

Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove also slipped back to finish the day 13th.

In the 470 Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris hang-on in 19th place, while Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr took a hit to finish the day in 24th.

Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka of Japan now take an 8pt lead from Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France.

Day 4 British and Leading Gold Fleet Results:

Nacra 17 Mixed after 9 races (53 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 4 1 5 1 – – 20 pts

2nd ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 6 6 4 -9 – – 25 pts

3rd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – -15 8 6 2 – – 35 pts

ILCA 7 Men after 7 races (184 entries)

1st GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT – – 1 1 – – 15 pts

2nd NZL 219921 Thomas SAUNDERS – – 9 BFD – – 28 pts

3rd CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES – – 7 -26 – – 33 pts

4th GBR 215613 Elliot HANSON – – 4 6 – – 34 pts

ILCA 6 Women after 8 races (98 entries)

1st NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER – – 1 2 -16 – – 29 pts

2nd NED 221350 Maxime JONKER – – 7 3 -41 – – 53 pts

3rd ITA 211961 Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – -22 15 9 – – 56 pts

GBR

13th GBR 219908 Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 33 -40 24 – – 82 pts

49er Men after 9 races (99 entries)

1st NZL 7 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN – – 11 1 1 3 – – 35 pts

2nd POL 5 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – 5 4 5 -18 – – 40 pts

3rd NZL 4 Isaac MCHARDIE and William MCKENZIE – – 1 6 7 -10 – – 41 pts

8th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 3 14 -15 13 – – 56 pts

49erFX Women after 9 races (60 entries)

1th NED 1 Odile VAN AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 9 4 -16 38 pts

2nd BRA 12 Martine SOFFIATTI GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 1 8 5 41 pts

3rd BEL 10 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS – – 5 -22 1 46 pts

19th GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 21 13 19 – – 97 pts

470 Mixed after 7 races (72 entries)

1st JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 1 7 4 – – 26 pts

2nd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 13 -17 1 – – 34 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 5 1 9 – – 38 pts

19th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 9 19 20 – – 89 pts

Kite Women after 12 races (53 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 2 1 2 -3 – – 12 pts

2nd FRA Jessie KAMPMAN – – DNC 5 1 2 – – 19 pts

3rd GBR Ellie ALDRIDGE – – 3 2 4 -6 – – 21 pts

4th USA Daniela MOROZ – – RET 3 8 1 – – 22 pts

5th FRA Poema NEWLAND – – 5 -12 3 4 – – 27 pts

6th GBR Katie DABSON – – -16 9 5 5 – – 30 pts

7th GBR Maddy ANDERSON – – 4 4 6 -7 – – 38 pts

Kite Men after 12 races (109 entries)

1st SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – -14 1 1 1 – – 11 pts

2nd FRA Axel MAZELLA – – -7 4 5 2 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 3 2 -12 4 – – 18 pts

14th GBR Guy Bridge – – 54 pts

iQFOil Women after 11 races (98 entries)

1st FRA 31 Lola SORIN – – 3 3 – – 42 pts

2nd GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 31 5 – – 51 pts

3rd NZL 1 Veerle TEN HAVE 1 13 – – 59 pts

iQFOil Men after 10 races (135 entries)

1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 1 DNC 3 – – 15 pts

2nd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 1 9 -27 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR 60 Sam SILLS – – 1 -25 1 – – 19 pts

