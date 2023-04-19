Cowes Week launches Weekend Warriors Cup for 2023

Cowes Week Regatta is to add the Weekend Warriors Cup for the Club Cruiser Division this year.

The Weekend Warriors Cup is a mini- series within Cowes Week, taking place on Saturday 29, Sunday 30 and Monday 31 July, with a separate trophy for the overall winner of those three days.

Cowes Week itself remains the full seven days, but the Weekend Warrior Cup gives you a chance to race for three days at a reduced entry fee of £200 for boats up to 10m and £250 for boats over 10m.

The Weekend Warrior Cup provides three days of racing, and the opportunity to attend the Cowes Week Cocktail Party on the lawn at the Royal Yacht Squadron on the Sunday evening (tickets sold separately).

All the while ebjoying the ambience of the world’s longest running regatta, which will celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2026.

The Club Cruiser division, sponsored by the Cruising Association was introduced in 2021 to create a racing class for those boats which are genuine dual-purpose cruiser-racers

It creates a home within the regatta for boats with family crews and without the latest in sail technology, and has been a great success with growing interest.

The next edition of the regatta takes place from 29 July – 4 August 2023.

More information at www.cowesweek.co.uk

