Penultimate day of Cowes Week saw the biggest boats competing for the New York Yacht Club Challenge Cup

The penultimate day of Cowes Week 2025 delivered great winds with some fruity gusts and choppy seas to challenge competitors as the competition for the top prizes heats up.

Thursday saw the biggest boats in IRC Zero starting off the Squadron line – the first time this week that conditions have enabled that to happen.

In their sights was the New York Yacht Club Challenge Cup, decided between all the boats in IRC Zero, IRC1 and the Cape 31s.

This was won by the Cape 31 Bullit. Second was, Tokoloshe 4 and Jiraffe third, making it a clean sweep for the Cape 31s

White Group started from Committee Vessel 1, in the Ryde Middle bank area. First off were the Sportsboat fleet, followed by the Etchells, Daring, and Dragons, who got off at 1115.

In the Dragon class Bluebottle scored another win ahead of Bertie with Fit Chick third, leaving Bluebottle well ahead overall going into the final day.

It’s the final day at Cowes Week Friday and there are more than a few battles in both the individual classes and for the overall Black Group and White Group titles.

In the mix we have the Quarter Tonner BLT in IRC6, the Contessa 32 Drumbeat, The Cape 31 Tokoloshe 4 sailing in IRC1, Wight Wedding in IRC7 and David Franks’ Leon in. In White Group, the XOD Astralita, the Sonar Bertie, the Seaview Mermaid Sheen, the Dragon Bluebottle and the Swallow Osprey are lining up as the top five overall.

Read more here . . . Report by Gael Pawson