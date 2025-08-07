29er World Championship – First day of Gold Fleet racing provides new leader

Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor of France lead the Gold fleet after the first race on Wednesday at the 29er World Championships.

The French pair posted a race win and carried forward 14 pts to take a four point lead.

Second are Nicklas Holt and Philip Forslund (5, +14) of Norway with 17 pt lead over third placed Giuseppe Montesano and Enrico Coslovich (22, +14) of Italy.

Long-time qualifying series leaders Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and András Juhász of Hungary, posted a 29th and carry forward 12 pts to place fifth overall.

Best placed British competitors are: Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield 39th, Joe Wimpory and Charlie Hopkinson 40th, Ben Greenhalgh and Tom Sin Field 41st, and Allegra Massey and Jake Rawes 42nd.

29er Worlds – Gold Fleet Leaders after 2 races (50 entries)

Results 17:45 on 6 August – race 1 + carry fwd.

1st FRA U19 Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor 1 14 – – 15 pts

2nd NOR Nicklas Holt and Philip Forslund 5 14 – – 19 pts

3rd ITA U19 Giuseppe Montesano and Enrico Coslovich 22 14 – – 36 pts

4th ARG Olivia Riesgo and Martin Díaz Tamayo 12 27 – – 39 pts

5th HUN U19 Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and András Juhász 29 12 – – 41 pts

6th FRA U19 Nolann Huet Des Aunay and Titouan Gresset 2 40 – – 42 pts

7th FRA U19 Alexandre Mostini and Raphaël Allain 21 26 – – 47 pts

8th ITA U17 Bianca Marchesini and Lucia Finato 11 43 – – 54 pts

9th ARG U19 Felix Llauro and Juani Crespo 7 49 – – 56 pts

10th SUI U19 Ikke Huber and Liam Berger 15 41 – – 56 pts

