RS200 Nationals 2025 – Three new race winners . . . Same championship leaders

Three races were completed on day 3 of the RS200 Noble Marine Nationals at the South Caernarvonshire YC.

The result was an increased overall lead for Tommy and Charlie Darling (2, 4, -11) now seven points ahead of Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark (-33, 2, 7), with James and Jess Hammett (1, 3, 5) having a great day to jump-up into third.

Other winners were Ian Martin and Emma Hivey (16, 1, 4) now in 5th overall, and Matt Venables and Bethan Matthew (-18, 11, 1) in 13th place overall

RS200 Nationals – Leaders after 5 race, 1 discard



Full results available here . . .