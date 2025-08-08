RS200 Nationals 2025 – Tommy and Charlie Darling extend lead

Shifts and swell defined the fourth day of the 2025 Noble RS 200 National Championships . . . another huge three race day!

Tommy and Charlie Darling (5, 10, 1) added a race win to their scoreline and take their overall lead to 13 pts, going into the final day.

Ian Martin and Emma Hivey (6, 11, 6) move into second, with James and Jess Hammett (-19, 9, 3) holding onto third.

Up into fourth, after a race win, are Ollie Evans and Zoe Nieveen (4, 1, -25) tied on 35 pts with Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark (11, 7, -36).

The other race winners were Dan Whittelty and Olivia Stanley (1, 5, -50) now in 9th place with 43 pts.

Tommy and Charlie Darling look safe, but not secured going into the final day, but podium positionsare still all to play for with 2nd to 7th covered by ten points.

Full results available here . . .