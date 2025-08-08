RS400 Eurocup and UK National Championship – Final Day

Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, are Mercedes Benz NI RS400 Eurocup and UK National Champions.

With racing cancelled on the final day, due to strong winds, results remained as at the end of day 4.

Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst were crowned Eurocup and UK National Champions, with Robert Espey and Michael Ferguson winning the Irish National Championship title.

Congratulations to both teams and a huge thanks to everyone at the Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club for delivering a truly outstanding event.

RS400 Eurocup and UK National 2025 – Top Ten

Full results available here . . .