Cowes Week Day 4 – Racing women and mini-series winners

With three mini-series concluding Tuesday, and lively winds and brilliant sunshine, there was plenty of action on the fourth day of Cowes Week 2025.

Winner of the Cape 31 Mini Series was Flying Jenny with Bullit taking second. Flying Jenny came into the week as UK national champions and made their mark from day one with three straight firsts on day one. Tuesday was all about turning that into a series win.

The SB20s were also concluding their Grand Slam after a fabulous three days of racing. Winner by a comfortable margin was Nils Razmilovi, sailing with his 21-year-old son Alex and Marcus Tressler, on Glasgow Kiss. Finishing ahead of Absolute Carnage and Betty.

Winner of the J/70 Mini Series was Martin Dent’s Jelvis, followed by Cate Muller-Terhune’s Casting Couch. These two were neck and neck until today, but it was Jelvis who pulled ahead counting two wins and a second for the day.

Tuesday was also Women’s Day, which aims to highlight the achievements of female sailors across the fleets competing in Cowes, and also encourage an extra effort with female participation.

While some have been sailing all week, for others it was an excuse to sail with an all-female crew or female helm for the day. In IRC7 almost half the fleet had female helms, and many others were sailing with mixed crews.

Racing off the Committee Vessel 4 startline, IRC4 had three female helms who were battling it out around the course. Sarah Allen was just one of the female skippers in this class, also with an all-female crew on the J/105 Taika.

Wednesday is Youth Day at Cowes Week, and the bigger boats will be engaging with the hotly contested Britannia Cup.