RS200 Nationals 2025 – Storm Floris delays but does not stop the first days racing

The 97 RS200 entries that arrived at South Caernarvonshire YC for the 2025 Nationals were greeted with a hot and sunny pre-event weekend.

Monday saw the expected arrival of Storm Floris with 56 knots recorded. This delayed the start of racing until 17:00 hrs.

Race 1 eventually got underway with a gate start which saw Thomas Goodey and Richard Thomas, and Tom and Charlie Darling make their winning slam-dunk move crossing the fleet on port.

These two were not in the mood to be challenged by the rest of the fleet and kept the battling between themselves until the end.

A shortened course was a thankful reprise for most on the second beat, and a finish on the third windward made the sail home a lot shorter. James Morson and Fiona Harrington were first finisher in silver fleet and Graham Tribeck and Steve Jackson first finisher in bronze fleet.

Race 1 Top 10 Results:

1st Thomas Goodey and Richard Thomas

2nd Tom Darling and Charlie Darling

3rd Ollie Evans and Zoe Nieveen

4th Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark

5th Jamie Harris and Ellen Main

6th Henry Hallam and Ashley Hill

7th Jonny McGovern and Ben Whaley

8th Tom Ahlheid and Bee Nee

9th Merrick Stanley and Victoria Upton

10th James Morson and Fiona Harrington

(Full results to follow)