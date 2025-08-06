RS200 Nationals 2025 – Storm Floris continues to curtail racing

The second day of the RS200 Noble Marine Nationals, with the remnants from Storm Floris still making their presence felt, only managed one race.

But a second place in that race was enough for Tommy and Charlie Darling take the overall lead after two races.

A robust morning breeze saw race officials record gusts as high as 35 knots. And after initially launching the committee swiftly called everyone ashore for safety as the winds proved too lively for racing.

At 14:30 the fleet relaunched, in a still punchy, 18–25 knots for Race 2 of the championships on a big course in glamour conditions.

Overnight leaders Thomas Goodey and Richard Thomas started earlyish out the gate with Tommy and Charlie Darling next up. But it was Jonny McGovern crewed by last year’s National Champion helm, Ben Whaley, in the lead at mark 1; Ian Martin and Emma Hivey in 2nd; Thomas and Richard 3rd.

The downwind leg saw the top boats stretch even further away and by the second windward McGovern and Whaley still held the lead but Martin and Hivey seem to hold better pressure down the final run to lead at the gate and take the win.

McGovern and Whaley tried to shake Tommy and Charlie Darling off their tail but the lightweights got the break and secured another second which makes them overnight leaders after two races.

Day 1 leaders Thomas Goodey and Richard Thomas slip to second after their 5th place, and Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark move into third after a 4th place. Jonny McGovern and Ben Whaley’s 3rd place puts them 4th overall, with Ollie Evans and Zoe Nieveen dropping to 5th

The event is still having problems with their race results software, so full results are not available yet . . . Although AI has informed me that the 2025 Nationals are now completed !

RS200 Nationals – Leaders after 2 races (provisional)

1st- Tommy & Charlie Darling – – 2, 2 – – 4 pts

2nd- Thomas Goodey & Richard Thomas – – 1, 5 – – 6 pts

3rd – Brendan Lynch & Ellen Clark – – 4, 4 – – 8 pts

4th – Jonny McGovern & Ben Whaley – – 7, 3 – – 10 pts

5th – Ollie Evans & Zoe Nieveen – – 3, 9 – – 12 pts

6th – Jamie Harris & Ellen Main – – 5, 8 – – 13 pts

7th – Henry Hallam & Ahley Hill – – 6, 7 – – 13 pts

8th – Tom Ahlheid & Bee Nee – – 8, 10 – – 18 pts

9th – Ian Martin & Emma Hivey – – 19, 1 – – 20 pts

10th – James & Jess Hammett – – 23 pts

(Full results to follow)