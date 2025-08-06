29er World Championship Day 3 – Kis-Szolgyemi and Juhasz of Hungary keep lead

Porto delivered on Day 3 of the 29er Porto World Championships

After a delayed start, when the sea breeze kicked in around 13:00, it turned into a spectacular afternoon of 29er racing with four races completed for all the fleets.

Hungary’s Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and András Juhász (3-2-1-4) held onto their overall lead after a strong day in Yellow fleet.

Norway’s Nicklas Holt and Philip Forslund dominated Blue fleet (2-2-1-1) and are tied on 14 pts with Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor of France, and Giuseppe Montesano and Enrico Coslovich of Italy, in a second place group.

Bianca Marchesini and Lucia Finato of Italy lead the all-female and U17 categories, and are 14th overall.

Best British are Jac Bailey and Ben Sinfield (12,12,3,-15) in 20th overall. In 27th are Allegra Massey and Jake Rawes, 33rd Joe Wimpory and Charlie Hopkinson, and 39th Ben Greenhalgh and Tom Sinfield.

Britain’s Dirk Rogers and Will McEwen are 7th in the U17 division, with Freya Hutchinson and Joanna Macalister 8th.

Three races are scheduled for all four fleets Wednesday.

29er Worlds – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (202 entries)

Results 22:49 on 5 August.

1st HUN Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and András Juhász 1 1 -26 3 2 1 4 – – 12 pts

2nd FRA Jocelyn Le Goff and Jules Vidor 2 4 -5 2 1 4 1 – – 14 pts

3rd NOR Nicklas Holt and Philip Forslund 5 2 -15 2 2 1 2 – – 14 pts

4th ITA Giuseppe Montesano and Enrico Coslovich 3 3 2 1 3 2 -5 – – 14 pts

5th POL Szymon Kolka and Bartosz Zmudzinski 2 2 1 3 -9 5 4 – – 17 pts

6th FRA Alexandre Mostini and Raphaël Allain 7 3 4 4 1 7 -9 – – 26 pts

7th ARG Olivia Riesgo and Martin Díaz Tamayo 4 1 9 -14 1 3 9 – – 27 pts

8th ITA Emilia Salvatore and Pietro Zandri 2 9 6 1 10 -11 4 – – 32 pts

9th HUN Mór Csekovszky and Martin Zarandy 9 -19 8 11 8 1 3 – – 40 pts

10th FRA Nolann Huet and Titouan Gresset 3 17 -52 2 2 14 2 – – 40 pts

