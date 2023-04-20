SailGP and IMG extend partnership to drive future growth

SailGP has announced a multi-year renewal agreement with IMG to continue as the racing league’s global agency of record and drive the future growth of the property.

IMG will focus on expanding SailGP’s global media rights distribution – working alongside SailGP’s in-house team – and developing new commercial partnerships for the league, its participating teams and events, as well as providing strategic support and assistance to SailGP’s commercial team.

SailGP and IMG are exploring further opportunities to grow the league together via other areas of the Endeavor network, including Seven League, 160over90, Film 45 and Endeavor Analytics.

SailGP first partnered with IMG, which is part of Endeavor – a strategic investor in SailGP – in 2020 ahead of its second season.

The league has grown significantly since its launch in 2019, with its high-speed, high-tech, nation versus nation format at iconic stadium-style venues, and recently announced an expanded Season 4 schedule comprising 12 events, across four continents, starting 16-17 June 2023 in Chicago.

There will be increased focus on the U.S following the addition of two iconic American cities – Los Angeles and New York – and two new international venues, Auckland and first-ever Canada event.

Next month SailGP’s mix of exhilarating races, intense rivalries and action-packed entertainment returns to San Francisco for the Mubadala Season 3 winner-takes-all Grand Final on 6 and 7 May 2023.

