ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Day 4 First final series racing results

After the first two final series races, Italy’s Nicolo Cassita leads the men and Poland’s Hanna Rogowska the women.
Nicolo Cassita (-5, 1) leads the men’s gold fleet with 6 pts, seven points clear of countryman Salvatore Falchi (-33, 6) with 13 pts, and Quentin Wallbott (-16, 16) of France on 25 pts.
Winner of the first men’s gold fleet race was Alexandros Kyfidis of Greece, who is 21st overall.
In the women . . . Hanna Rogowska (8, 3) moved from eighth into the gold fleet lead on 23 pts.
Second is Hermionie Ghicas (-10, 10) of Greece with 26 pts, and third Joana Alves Lourenco of France with 36 pts.
Winner of both the women’s gold fleet races was Gilda Dondona of France who is now in 5th with 41 pts.
Best placed British man is Archie Munro-Price (27, 20) in 38th place.
Best placed British women is Amélie Hacker (UFD, 42) in 24th place.
Men – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 2 final series races (225 entries)
1st ITA 220363 Nicolò Giuseppe CASSITTA – – 1 1 1 1 1 -5 1 – – 6 pts
2nd ITA 220384 Salvatore FALCHI – – 2 2 1 1 1 -33 6 – – 13 pts
3rd FRA 219826 Quentin WALLBOTT – – 4 2 1 1 1 -16 16 – – 25 pts
4th FRA 221191 Max CHELI – – 1 1 3 4 15 12 -35 – – 36 pts
5th ITA 221001 Leonardo LOCCI – – 3 3 10 2 3 DNC 21 – – 42 pts
6th ESP 221681 Tim LUBAT – – DNF 5 16 6 4 7 4 – – 42 pts
7th CYP 217660 Emilios Max BOEROS – – 2 1 2 4 2 -64 32 – – 43 pts
8th ITA 219878 Alessandro CORTESE – – 4 6 3 12 13 -25 5 – – 43 pts
9th BEL 211382 Cédric D’HONDT – – 17 13 4 8 2 2 -47 – – 46 pts
10th ITA 221980 Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 11 8 9 9 6 -13 3 – – 46 pts
GBR:
38th GBR 220097 Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – 15 9 -30 21 17 27 20 – – 109 pts
Women – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 2 final series races (166 entries)
1st POL 207574 Hanna ROGOWSKA – – 1 -16 4 7 8 3 – – 23 pts
2nd GRE 217949 Hermionie GHICAS – – 1 7 2 6 -10 10 – – 26 pts
3rd FRA 220130 Joana ALVES LOURENÇO – – 3 14 7 1 11 DNC – – 36 pts
4th UKR 219653 Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 2 2 UFD 4 13 15 – – 36 pts
5th FRA 193736 Gilda DONDONA – – 8 11 20 -42 1 1 – – 41 pts
6th USA 217340 Isabella MENDOZA CABEZAS – – 4 1 1 2 35 -50 – – 43 pts
7th ITA 218561 Clara LORENZI – – 11 6 9 -17 9 13 – – 48 pts
8th GRE 217948 Theodora DAFERERA – – 5 6 12 -21 21 7 – – 51 pts
9th CRO 219797 Lea RAKOVAC – – 6 8 2 5 -58 32 – – 53 pts
10th CZE 217944 Linda DOKOUPILOVA – – 4 4 13 -29 18 19 – – 58 pts
GBR:
24th GBR 214134 Amélie HACKER – – 19 14 8 5 UFD 42 – – 88 pts