ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Day 4 First final series racing results

After the first two final series races, Italy’s Nicolo Cassita leads the men and Poland’s Hanna Rogowska the women.

Nicolo Cassita (-5, 1) leads the men’s gold fleet with 6 pts, seven points clear of countryman Salvatore Falchi (-33, 6) with 13 pts, and Quentin Wallbott (-16, 16) of France on 25 pts.

Winner of the first men’s gold fleet race was Alexandros Kyfidis of Greece, who is 21st overall.

In the women . . . Hanna Rogowska (8, 3) moved from eighth into the gold fleet lead on 23 pts.

Second is Hermionie Ghicas (-10, 10) of Greece with 26 pts, and third Joana Alves Lourenco of France with 36 pts.

Winner of both the women’s gold fleet races was Gilda Dondona of France who is now in 5th with 41 pts.

Best placed British man is Archie Munro-Price (27, 20) in 38th place.

Best placed British women is Amélie Hacker (UFD, 42) in 24th place.

Men – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 2 final series races (225 entries)

1st ITA 220363 Nicolò Giuseppe CASSITTA – – 1 1 1 1 1 -5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA 220384 Salvatore FALCHI – – 2 2 1 1 1 -33 6 – – 13 pts

3rd FRA 219826 Quentin WALLBOTT – – 4 2 1 1 1 -16 16 – – 25 pts

4th FRA 221191 Max CHELI – – 1 1 3 4 15 12 -35 – – 36 pts

5th ITA 221001 Leonardo LOCCI – – 3 3 10 2 3 DNC 21 – – 42 pts

6th ESP 221681 Tim LUBAT – – DNF 5 16 6 4 7 4 – – 42 pts

7th CYP 217660 Emilios Max BOEROS – – 2 1 2 4 2 -64 32 – – 43 pts

8th ITA 219878 Alessandro CORTESE – – 4 6 3 12 13 -25 5 – – 43 pts

9th BEL 211382 Cédric D’HONDT – – 17 13 4 8 2 2 -47 – – 46 pts

10th ITA 221980 Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 11 8 9 9 6 -13 3 – – 46 pts

GBR:

38th GBR 220097 Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – 15 9 -30 21 17 27 20 – – 109 pts

Women – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 2 final series races (166 entries)

1st POL 207574 Hanna ROGOWSKA – – 1 -16 4 7 8 3 – – 23 pts

2nd GRE 217949 Hermionie GHICAS – – 1 7 2 6 -10 10 – – 26 pts

3rd FRA 220130 Joana ALVES LOURENÇO – – 3 14 7 1 11 DNC – – 36 pts

4th UKR 219653 Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 2 2 UFD 4 13 15 – – 36 pts

5th FRA 193736 Gilda DONDONA – – 8 11 20 -42 1 1 – – 41 pts

6th USA 217340 Isabella MENDOZA CABEZAS – – 4 1 1 2 35 -50 – – 43 pts

7th ITA 218561 Clara LORENZI – – 11 6 9 -17 9 13 – – 48 pts

8th GRE 217948 Theodora DAFERERA – – 5 6 12 -21 21 7 – – 51 pts

9th CRO 219797 Lea RAKOVAC – – 6 8 2 5 -58 32 – – 53 pts

10th CZE 217944 Linda DOKOUPILOVA – – 4 4 13 -29 18 19 – – 58 pts

GBR:

24th GBR 214134 Amélie HACKER – – 19 14 8 5 UFD 42 – – 88 pts

