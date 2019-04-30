RS Aero UK Spring Championship – Went the day well?

The RS Aero summer season kicked off with the Class’ UK Southern Circuit at Island Barn Reservoir, a raised lake with a nice clear wind (oh dear!), at the western side of London.

With the likelihood of some significant wind during the day the fleet sensibly made use of their option to downsize, saving a good days racing.

This produced two good fleets of RS Aero 5s and RS Aero 7s. The RS Aero 9s all remained tightly rolled in their bags – surplus to requirements as Storm Hannah ravaged the UK.

The RS Aero 5s were dominated by Jonathan Bailey and Gareth Griffiths with two wins apiece.

Bailey took the overall win and top Youth title, leaving Griffiths to settle for 1st Master in second overall.

Completing the podium was top Lady, Lynn Billowes, demonstrating the full diversity of the RS Aero 5 fleet.

Top Youth Lady was Iona Willows ably taking on the challenge that Storm Hannah had thrown down.

The RS Aero 7s saw Liam Willis, Peter Barton and Tim Hire sharing the wins nicely, with all three tied on 5 points going into the final race!

Willis and Barton looked good off the port-biased start. However, starboard was the headed tack and Hire was sailing fast on the opposite side whilst also taking good shifts.

Tim Hire came out clear ahead near the top of the first beat, never to be caught, to take the overall win and top Youth RS Aero 7 title too.

Barton took second overall and Willis completed the podium places.

RS Aero 5 – UK Spring Championship Final after 5 races (21 entries)

1st Jonathan Bailey Grafham SC – – 7 pts

2nd Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC – – 10 pts

3rd Lynn Billowes Warsash SC – – 16 pts

4th Ned Stattersfield Wells-Next-The-Sea – – 17 pts

5th Andrew Cooney Broadwater SC – – 21.5 pts

6th David Cherrill Broadwater SC – – 22.5 pts

7th David Peaty Hollowell SC – – 26 pts

8th Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC – – 32 pts

9th Iona Willows Dorchester SC – – 38 pts

10th Lily Barrett Island Barn RSC – – 45 pts

RS Aero 7 – UK Spring Championship Final after 5 races (28 entries)

1st Tim Hire Royal Lym YC / LTSC – – 6 pts

2nd Peter Barton Lymington Town SC – – 7 pts

3rd Liam Willis Lymington Town SC – – 9 pts

4th Jeff Davison Island Barn RSC – – 15 pts

5th Mark Addison Upper Thames SC – – 16 pts

6th Griff Tanner Tamesis – – 24 pts

7th Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC – – 69 pts

8th Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC – – 89 pts

9th James Witts Queen Mary SC – – 90 pts

10th Andy Harris Tamesis – – 91 pts

