RS Aero UK National Championship & International Open – Final Results

Final day of racing for the four RS Aero classes at the 2025 UK National Championship & International Open.
Eleven races were completed for the 100+ entries at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy with the event taking place from 28 to 31 August.
RS Aero 2025 UK National Final Overall leaders :
RS Aero 5 – 1st Joseph Jones, 2nd Andrew Frost, 3rd Teddy Dunn
RS Aero 6 – 1st Jon Emmett, 2nd Joe Scurrah, 3rd Jack Miller
RS Aero 7 – 1st Tim Hire, 2nd Peter Barton, 3rd Mark Ripley
RS Aero 9 – 1st Ben Flower, 2nd Rory Cohen