RS Aero UK National Championship & International Open – Final Results

Final day of racing for the four RS Aero classes at the 2025 UK National Championship & International Open.

Eleven races were completed for the 100+ entries at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy with the event taking place from 28 to 31 August.

RS Aero 2025 UK National Final Overall leaders :

RS Aero 5 – 1st Joseph Jones, 2nd Andrew Frost, 3rd Teddy Dunn

RS Aero 6 – 1st Jon Emmett, 2nd Joe Scurrah, 3rd Jack Miller

RS Aero 7 – 1st Tim Hire, 2nd Peter Barton, 3rd Mark Ripley

RS Aero 9 – 1st Ben Flower, 2nd Rory Cohen

Full results available here . . .