Dart 18 Worlds – Owen and Hemming are new leaders

Gareth Owen and Hebe Hemming take the lead after two more races completed at the Dart 18 World Championships taking place at the Royal Varuna YC, in Pattaya, Thailand.

Owen and Hemming won race 3 ahead of Dan Norman and Alyesha Monkman with Thierry Wibaux and Christine Wibaux of France taking third place.

Race 4 went to Norman and Monkman with Owen and Hemming in second place, and that was enough to give them a seven point lead overall.

Day 1 leaders, Dave and Louise Roberts were not able to reprise their opening day wins, and an 8 and 4 drop them to second overall. In third place are Norman and Monkman, with Thierry and Christine Wibaux fourth.

Dart 18 World Championship – Leading results after Day 2 (52 entries)

1st GBR 7930 Gareth Owen and Hebe Hemming 2 2 1 2 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 7835 Dave Roberts and Louise Roberts 1 1 8 4 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR 7945 Daniel Norman and Alyesha Monkman 11 3 2 1 – – 17 pts

4th FRA 7977 Herve Le Maux and Nicola Davies 5 4 5 3 – – 17 pts

5th GBR 7711 David Lloyd and Hayley Smith 7 5 6 5 – – 23 pts

6th FRA 8004 Thierry Wibaux and Christine Wibaux 15 6 3 7 – – 31 pts

7th GBR 8010 Rod Winrow and Holly Winrow 6 8 9 8 – – 31 pts

8th FRA 7647 Pierre Betsch and Isabelle Monod 3 13 7 9 – – 32 pts

9th GBR 7707 William Thompson and Jonny O’Conner 17 7 4 6 – – 34 pts

10th THA 7893 Damrongsak and Kitsada Vongtim 4 12 11 10 – – 37 pts

11th BEL 7434 Luc Chauvet and Francois De Vriendt 10 10 13 12 – – 45 pts

12th GBR 8009 Marco Manganelli and Sebastian Curtis-Bleach 9 9 15 19 – – 52 pts

13th GBR 7534 James Douglas and Alison Douglas 8 20 14 11 – – 53 pts

14th GBR 7990 Kenny Watson and Ellis Stonehouse 16 17 12 13 – – 58 pts

15th GBR 11 Caleb Cooper and Chloe Millward 18 19 10 16 – – 63 pts

16th GBR 8007 Simon Moruzzi and Bev Goodchild 21 14 19 20 – – 74 pts

17th GBR 7846 Darren Wood and Tracey Ann Wood 28 16 20 15 – – 79 pts

18th GBR 7984 Mike Jones and Patrick Ledoit 14 27 23 18 – – 82 pts

19th POR 7976 Francisco Melo and Antonio Jesuino 23 18 16 25 – – 82 pts

20th GBR 7685 Mat Exon and Jakob Exon 13 29 21 24 – – 87 pts

21st GBR 1007 Jonathan Davies and Neil Marsden 29 15 22 22 – – 88 pts

22nd GBR 7968 Charles Hillier and Rosemary Crinion 38 11 25 17 – – 91 pts

23rd FRA 7959 Olivier Billard and Alan Billard 20 25 24 23 – – 92 pts

24th GBR 7382 Debs Waters and Barry Peters 36 24 18 21 – – 99 pts

25th FRA 7972 Patrice Bernuchon and Frederique Leaute 27 33 27 14 – – 101 pts

Full results available here