Dart 18 Worlds – Owen and Hemming retain lead

Two more races completed on day 3 of the Dart 18 World Championships taking place at the Royal Varuna YC, in Pattaya, Thailand.

Britain’s Gareth Owen and Hebe Hemming retain their overall lead with 6 and 3 place finishes, to lead by six points from Dave and Louise Roberts.

In third place are Dan Norman and Alyesha Monkman who recovered from a 17th in race 5 to win race 6.

Herve Le Maux and Nicola Davies of France, hang-on to fourth place despite not finishing race 5, they came back to take second in race 6.

Winners of the the first race were Mat and Jakob Exon who rounded off their best day so far with a sixth place in hte second race of the day.

Dart 18 World Championship – Leading results after Day 3 and race 5 & 6 (52 entries)

1st GBR 7930 Gareth Owen and Hebe Hemming -6 3 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 7835 Dave Roberts and Louise Roberts 2 -16 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR 7945 Daniel Norman and Alyesha Monkman -17 1 – – 18 pts

4th FRA 7977 Herve Le Maux and Nicola Davies DNF 2 – – 19 pts

5th GBR 7711 David Lloyd and Hayley Smith 5 RET – – 28 pts

6th FRA 7647 Pierre Betsch and Isabelle Monod 4 7 – – 30 pts

7th FRA 8004 Thierry Wibaux and Christine Wibaux 14 4 – – 34 pts

8th GBR 8010 Rod Winrow and Holly Winrow 3 -13 – – 34 pts

9th GBR 7707 William Thompson and Jonny O’Conner 10 8 – – 35 pts

10th THA 7893 Damrongsak Vongtim and Kitsada Vongtim 12 9 – – 46 pts

11th BEL 7434 Luc Chauvet and Francois De Vriendt -22 10 – – 55 pts

12th GBR 8009 Marco Manganelli and Sebastian Curtis-Bleach 7 RET – – 59 pts

13th GBR 7534 James Douglas and Alison Douglas 9 -30 – – 62 pts

14th GBR 7685 Mat Exon and Jakob Exon 1 6 – – 65 pts

15th GBR 7990 Kenny Watson and Ellis Stonehouse 13 11 – – 65 pts

16th GBR 8007 Simon Moruzzi and Bev Goodchild 18 12 – – 83 pts

17th GBR 11 Caleb Cooper and Chloe Millward 21 -33 – – 84 pts

18th GBR 1007 Jonathan Davies and Neil Marsden 11 15 – – 85 pts

19th GBR 8011 Michael Gomme and Imani Gomme 20 17 – – 89 pts

20th GBR 7984 Mike Jones and Patrick Ledoit 24 18 – – 97 pts

Full results available here