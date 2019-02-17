Dart 18 Worlds – Roberts take first day lead

Dave and Louise Roberts, from the Stokes Bay SC on the south coast of England, are first day leaders of the Dart 18 World Championships taking place at the Royal Varuna YC, in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Roberts won the two opening day races, and take a two point lead ahead of Gareth Owen and Hebe Hemming of Britain, with Herve Le Maux and Nicola Davies of France in third place.

Dart 18 World Championship – Leading results after Day 1 (52 entries)

1st GBR 7835 Dave Roberts and Louise Roberts 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR 7930 Gareth Owen and Hebe Hemming 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd FRA 7977 Herve Le Maux and Nicola Davies 5 4 – – 9 pts

4th GBR 7711 David Lloyd and Hayley Smith 7 5 – – 12 pts

5th GBR 7945 Daniel Norman and Alyesha Monkman 11 3 – – 14 pts

6th GBR 8010 Rod Winrow and Holly Winrow 6 8 – – 14 pts

7th FRA 7647 Pierre Betsch and Isabelle Monod 3 13 – – 16 pts

8th THA 7893 Damrongsak Vongtim and Kitsada Vongtim 4 12 – – 16 pts

9th GBR 8009 Marco Manganelli and Sebastian Curtis-Bleach 9 9 – – 18 pts

10th BEL 7434 Luc Chauvet and Francois De Vriendt 10 10 – – 20 pts

11th FRA 8004 Thierry Wibaux and Christine Wibaux 15 6 – – 21 pts

12th GBR 7707 William Thompson and Jonny O’Conner 17 7 – – 24 pts

13th GBR 7534 James Douglas and Alison Douglas 8 20 – – 28 pts

14th GBR 7990 Kenny Watson and Ellis Stonehouse 16 17 – – 33 pts

15th GBR 8011 Michael Gomme and Imani Gomme 12 23 – – 35 pts

16th GBR 8007 Simon Moruzzi and Bev Goodchild 21 14 – – 35 pts

17th GBR 11 Caleb Cooper and Chloe Millward 18 19 – – 37 pts

18th GBR 7984 Mike Jones and Patrick Leddit 14 27 – – 41 pts

19th POR 7976 Francisco Melo and Antonio Jesuino 23 18 – – 41 pts

20th GBR 7685 Mat Exon and Jakob Exon 13 29 – – 42 pts

Full results available here