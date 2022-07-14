WASZP Championship Racing on Lake Garda – Day 1

The first day of WASZP championship racing at Fraglia Vela Malcesine on Lake Garda didn’t disappoint.

After all the hype and anticipation, the 170 strong WASZP fleet finally hit the water for 4x championship races across two courses.

Unbelievably tight racing with only ten points separating the top 13 boats.

Overall leader after 4 races is Enzio Savoini of Italy with 6 points, second Ireland’s Charles Cullen on 7 points and third Sam Street of New Zealand with 8 points.

Best British competitors are Sam Whaley in fifth tied on 9 points with Ross Banham.



WASZP championship 2022 – Day leading results after 4 races

1st ITA 3203 SAVOINI, Enzio / F22e LargeS 1 BFD (76) 2 3 – – 82 6 pts

2nd IRL 2987 CULLEN, Charles LargeS 2 4 1 (6) – – 13 7 pts

3rd NZL 2171 STREET, Sam / Barry LargeS 4 1 3 (7) – – 15 8 pts

4th ESP 2801 FRAMIS HARGUINDEY, Jaime LargeS 7 (10) 1 1 – – 19 9 pts

5th GBR 3139 WHALEY, Sam LargeS 4 1 (30) 4 – – 39 9 pts

6th GBR 3168 BANHAM, Ross / Serena LargeS 3 4 (8) 2 – – 17 9 pts

7th ITA 3135 BOTTICINI, Ettore / CNVA-Ronstan LargeS 2 3 4 (6) – – 15 9 pts

8th ESP 2691 COSTA, Joan LargeS 1 7 (57) 2 – – 67 10 pts

9th GER 3016 HAGENMEYER, Moritz LargeS 7 (17) 2 3 – – 29 12 pts

10th SUI 3062 SCHUEPBACH, Jann / Exocoetida LargeS (14) 3 9 1 – – 27 13 pts

11th SUI 3286 RINDFUESSER, Linus LargeS (13) 5 4 5 – – 27 14 pts

12th NOR 2128 HYLEN KLIPPENBERG, Anders LargeS (17) 2 5 8 – – 32 15 pts

13th ITA 3204 SAVOINI, Emanuele / F22 LargeS (8) 5 6 5 – – 24 16 pts

14th FRA 2261 HIPPOLYTE, Gruet / E-CERVO LargeS 3 (12) 8 10 – – 33 21 pts

15th SUI 3287 ZELTNER, Nick LargeS 10 6 (22) 8 – – 46 24 pts

16th NED 2869 SAVELON, Eliott / Magic Marine, Sailcenter LargeS 5 (14) 13 7 – – 39 25 pts

17th GBR 3154 FRY, Arthur / Aussie Rules LargeS 5 11 (18) 10 – – 44 26 pts

18th GBR 2789 BRIDGMAN, Andrew / Barbarosa LargeS 6 7 13 (23) – – 49 26 pts

19th ITA 3058 BERTONE FRESIA, Francesco / Javelin LargeS (15) 13 5 9 – – 42 27 pts

20th AUS 2631 FERGUSON, Jack / Reynold LargeS 9 2 17 (20) – – 48 28 pts

21st SWE 2709 SEIFERT, Hanno LargeS 12 9 7 (21)- – 49 28 pts

22nd NED 2582 HAMEETEMAN, Paul LargeS 10 9 9 (14) – – 42 28 pts

23rd HUN 2728 SZAMODY, Tamas LargeS (20) 10 6 13 – – 49 29 pts

24th GBR 2799 POLLARD, Tom LargeS 12 (29) RDG 15 4 – – 60 31 pts

25th SUI 2876 RADU, Antonin / Leeuwin III LargeS 6 11 (14) 14 – – 45 31 pts

Full results available here . . . pdf