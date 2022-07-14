Volvo Cork Week & 1720 Europeans – Day Three

The third day of Volvo Cork Week incorporating the ICRA National Championships was blessed with sunshine and 8-10 knots of breeze from the north.

The majority of the 192 teams competing were racing inside Cork Harbour today, forming a riot of colour from spinnakers in the picturesque harbour. The two Non-Spinnaker Classes and IRC One started their long race in Ringabella Bay. The Cape 31 Class and Dragons had windward leeward races off Roaches Point.

The Beaufort Cup started their inshore racing Wednesday inside Cork Harbour.

The Crosshaven RNLI team racing Grand Soleil 40 Nieulargo, owned by Annamarie Fagen & Denis Murphy, won today’s race by over four minutes after IRC time correction.

The Royal Navy Team racing J/109 Jolly Jack Tar, skippered by David Warwick was second. Third was the Defence Forces Ireland team skippered by Tom Roche racing Solona 45 Meridian.

The 1720 Class had a stand-alone Cork Harbour Race.

Rope Dock Atara with Ross McDonald on the stick, representing Royal Cork YC & Howth YC, scored a solid race win, leading the race from start to finish. Fionn Lyden’s Spiced Beef from Baltimore SC was second and Peter O’Leary’s Royal Cork team racing Ricochet was third.

Cape 31 Irish Nationals

The Cape 31 Class was once again racing on the national championship windward leeward course off Roaches Point. Anthony O’Leary’s Antix from the Royal Cork YC scored a 1-3-1 to take the lead in the series.

Dan O’Grady’s Aja from Howth Yacht Club scored a 4-2-2 and drops to second. Michael Wilson’s Shotgunn scored a 5-1-4 to finish the day in third for the series.

IRC Racing Classes and One-Design Race winners on 13 July at Volvo Cork Week:

Cape 31 Antix, Cape 31 Shotgunn, Mills 39 Zero II, J/109 Joker 2, Quarter Tonner BLT, 1720 Rope Dock Atara, Ker40+ Signal 8.

Dragon and Echo Non-Spinnaker winners 13 July:

Peter Bowring’s Dragon Phantom, Cameron Good’s Dragon Little Fella, Batt & Helen O’Leary’s Sweet Dreams, Clodagh O’Donovan’s Roaring Forties.

Results from Volvo Cork Week available here . .