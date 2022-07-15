Allianz Youth Worlds – Gold and Silver for GBR

Britain’s Charlie Dixon won gold and Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson silver at the 2022 Allianz Youth World Sailing Championships in The Hague on Friday.

Dixon finished with 11 points to take the male iQFOiL windsurfer gold, 16 points ahead of Hidde van der Meer of Holland with Spain’s Nacho Baltasar taking bronze.

In the male skiff, Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson took silver behind Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes de Rioja of Argentina, with George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies of New Zealand finishing with the bronze.

Other British finishing positions:

Female kiteboard – 5th Ella Geiger

Female windsurfer – 6th Lucy Kenyon

Male/Mixed Two Person multihull – 7th Jasmine Williams and Sam Cox

Male kiteboard – 8th Mattia Maini

Female Skiff – 8th Ellen Moorley and Hazel McDonnell

Female Two Person Dinghy – 11th Megan Farrer and Ellie Rush

Male/Mixed Two Person Dinghy – 12th Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner

Male One Person Dinghy – 28th Thomas Grit

Female One Person Dinghy – 37th Honor Procter

Out of the 67 participating nations in the regatta, Spain won the Nations Trophy. Britain finished fourth.



Eleven new Youth Sailing World Champions were crowned across the 11 diverse events contested by the under-19 sailors.

There were double victories in some disciplines, with male and female gold going to Ireland in the ILCA 6 dinghies and male and female gold for Argentina in the 29er skiff.

Youth World Medal winners:

Female Two Person Dinghy 420

Gold: Maria Perello Mora and Marta Cardona Alcantara (ESP)

Silver: Amelie Wehrle and Amelie Rinn (GER)

Bronze: Camilla Michellini and Margherita Bonifaccio (ITA)

Male/Mixed Two Person Dinghy 420

Gold: Freddie Parkin and Asher Beck (USA)

Silver: Roi Levy and Ariel Gal (ISR)

Bronze: Ema Samarzija and Leon Scheidl (CRO)

Female One Person Dinghy ILCA 6

Gold: Eve McMahon (IRL)

Silver: Evie Saunders (AUS)

Bronze: Roos Wind (NED)

Male One Person Dinghy ILCA 6

Gold: Rocco Wright (IRL)

Silver: Sebastian Kempe (BER)

Bronze: Ole Schweckendiek (GER)

Mixed Two Person Multihull Nacra 15

Gold: Axel Grandjean and Noémie Fehlmann (SUI)

Silver: Daniel and Nora Garcia de la Casa (ESP)

Bronze: Tiphain Rideau and Titouan Moreau (FRA)

Male Skiff 29er

Gold: Maximo Videla and Tadeo Funes de Rioja (ARG)

Silver: Santiago Sesto Cosby and Leo Wilkinson (GBR)

Bronze: George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies (NZL)

Female Skiff 29er

Gold: Amparo Stupenengo Pefaur and Julia Pantin (ARG)

Silver: Lucie Gout and Fleur Babin (FRA)

Bronze: Manase Ichihashi and Rinko Goto (JPN)

Female Windsurfer – Youth iQFOiL

Gold: Tamar Steinberg (ISR)

Silver: Merve Vatan (TUR)

Bronze: Lina Erzen (SLO)

Male Windsurfer – Youth iQFOiL

Gold: Charlie Dixon (GBR)

Silver: Hidde van der Meer (NED)

Bronze: Nacho Baltasar Summers (ESP)

Male Kiteboarding FormulaKite

Gold: Max Maeder (SGP)

Silver: Riccardo Pianosi (ITA)

Bronze: Jakub Jurkowski (POL)

Female Kiteboarding FormulaKite

Gold: Julia Damasiewicz (POL)

Silver: Héloïse Pégourié (FRA)

Bronze: Derin Atakan (TUR)

Full results available here . . .