2026 NZ ILCA Nationals – Beckett takes two race wins to challenge for lead

Day 2 of the 2026 NZ ILCA Nationals, from 14th to 18th January 2026 at Bay of Islands Yacht Club, Paihia.

Britain’s Michael Beckett added two race wins and a third place to his scoreline and takes second in the ILCA 7, one point behind leader Duke Bos NED (2, 6, 2).

Finn Lynch (5, 4, 1 ) of Ireland took the other race win to maintain third overall, with Ryan Lo SNG (3, 3, 6) in fourth.

In the ILCA 6 event racing as a mixed fleet, Erika Reineke (1, 1, 2) of the USA leads by 9 pts from New Zealand’s Greta Pilkington (4, 5, 1) , with third Aussie Frances Beebe (6, 3, 4).

New Zealand ILCA 7 Nationals – Leaders after 5 races (39 entries)

1st NED Duko Bos – – 1.0 2.0 2.0 6.0 2.0 – 13 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 2.0 7.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 – 14 pts

3rd IRL Finn Lynch – – 4.0 3.0 5.0 4.0 1.0 – 17 pts

4th SNG Ryan Lo – – 5.0 4.0 3.0 3.0 6.0 – 21 pts

5th NZL George Gautrey – – 3.0 1.0 12.0 2.0 4.0 – 22 pts

6th NZL Caleb Armit – – 8.0 5.0 8.0 9.0 5.0 – 35 pts

7th NZL Zach Stibbe – – 6.0 10.0 6.0 7.0 9.0 – 38 pts

8th NZL Haruto Kuroda – – 7.0 9.0 7.0 8.0 12.0 – 43 pts

9th IRL Ewan McMahon – – 11.0 6.0 11.0 10.0 7.0 – 45 pts

10th NZL George Pilkington – – 15.0 8.0 4.0 12.0 8.0 – 47 pts

11th NZL Nik Burfoot – – 9.0 11.0 10.0 13.0 11.0 – 54 pts

Results available here . . .