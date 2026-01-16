Spain’s Los Gallos Team out of Perth SailGP Grand Prix

Spain will not compete in Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix after sustaining significant hull damage in pre-season training.

No athletes were injured but an impact while gybing caused major damage to the boat’s foils and hull, forcing the Spanish team to retire from racing and seek recovery assistance.

While others – including the BONDS Flying Roos and new entry, Artemis – find themselves with key stars injured before the Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix, presented by KPMG begins.

BONDS Flying Roos’ Iain ‘Goobs’ Jensen – will miss at least Friday’s official practice racing following a knee injury in training. If he is unable to compete, Glenn Ashby is likely to take his place.

Artemis SailGP Team wing trimmer Chris Draper also fell victim to the Doctor’s strong breeze earlier in the week.

Driver Nathan Outteridge said, “He [Draper] went flying onto the boat and got pretty badly hurt on his lip – a bunch of stitches for him and a day off on Wednesday. But he was back on board yesterday and we’re back sailing again.”

Team with the most crew changes is the newly-minted DS Automobiles Team France, whose off-season signings include a new wing trimmer, Leigh McMillan, grinder Bruno Mourniac, reserve athlete Enzo Ballanger and team manager in former Red Bull Italy coach, Philippe Presti.

The sold out Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix will kick off the Rolex SailGP 2026 Season this weekend in Fremantle.

Viewing is an early morning job for Brits with the first start at 05:00 hrs GB (13:00 hrs AUS) on 17 and 18 January, and will be reporting it here on Sailweb.co.uk

TNT Sports is now the home of SailGP in the UK, so other formats are blocked in the UK due to their paid-for exclusive TV deals.

