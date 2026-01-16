RORC Transatlantic Race – MOD70 Argo takes Multihull Line Honours

Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo (USA) has taken Multihull Line Honours and set a new Multihull Race Record in the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race.

Argo crossed the finish line outside English Harbour Antigua on Friday 16 January 2026 at 12:31:15 UTC.

Argo has also set a new Multihull Race Record for the RORC Transatlantic Race on the route from Lanzarote to Antigua of 04 Days 23 Hrs 51 Mins 15 Secs.

Argo Crew: Skipper Chad Corning, Pete Cumming, Sam Goodchild, Charles Ogletree, Alister Richardson, Brian Thompson.

Erik Maris’ MOD70 Zoulou (FRA) is expected to finish shortly.