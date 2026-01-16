38th America’s Cup – First Preliminary Regatta opens in Cagliari this May

Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup (AC38) starts the ‘Road to Naples’ with Cagliari, Sardinia, as the first Host Venue for the initial Preliminary Regatta to take place in May 2026.

The first Preliminary Regatta will take place in the Gulf of Angels, in the waters in front of the Port of Cagliari, the home of Luna Rossa, from 21 to 24 May 2026.

The main AC38 event in reconfigured AC75 yachts will take place in Naples between May and July 2027.

Five teams are currently entered for AC38, each is required to compete in the Preliminary Regattas with up to two one-design foiling AC40 yachts, one of which will be dedicated to crews made up of Women and Youth America’s Cup sailors.

For all the teams competing in the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup, the Sardinian event will be the first opportunity to go head-to-head with the new teams . . . Although not in the actual AC75 cup boats which are being reconfigured to the latest version of the AC75 design rule.

The format will see fleet racing with up to ten races planned over the four days and then the top two will fight it out for glory in a one match, winner-takes-all final that will determine the overall Preliminary Regatta winner.

A further Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup presentation event will take place in less than a week in Naples, on 21 January 2026, which promises to update on more details about the event and teams.

