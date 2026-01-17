Perth Sail Grand Prix – Artemis Sweden roar into action on day 1

Major upset for first day of the Rolex SailGP 2026 season as Nathan Otteridge took new team Artemis Sweden to the top the leaderboard after four races of the Oracle Perth Sail Grand Prix presented by KPMG.

And it was not just SailGP’s newest team that upset the established order. In a three-way points tie Artemis (9, 2, 1, 1) are on 31 points with Taylor Canfield’s US SailGP Team (3, 4, 3, 3), and Quentin Delapierre’s DS Automobiles Team (2, 1, 2, 8).

Next up in 4th are Tom Slingsby and the Bonds Flying Roos (1, 8, 9,2) tied on 24 pts with Dylan Fletcher’s Emirates GBR (5, 3, 7,5) in 5th.

The day started with a bang, literally, with a collision between Switzerland and the Kiwi Black Foils, putting both teams out for the day. The Black Foils (adjudged at fault) had a piece of the rear of their hull missing and the Swiss also retired, but no crew were injured.



Slingsby got the Aussie team off to a dream start to take race 1 ahead of DS Team France with the USA in third.

Race 2 went to Quentin Delapierre’s DS Automobiles Team with Nathen Outerridge and Artemis Sweden recovering from ninth at the start to take second on the finish. Third were Emirates GBR.

Race 3 saw Artemis Sweden really come into play, snatching their first win after race leader DS Team France came off the foils avoiding Bonds Flying Roos. France finished second and the US continued their improvement with another third place. Emirates GBR finished 7th.

And so to the final race of the day where Nathan Otteridge and Artemis Sweden rounded off a great first day on the circuit with a second win. Second were the Aussies and third Taylor Canfield’s US SailGP Team to complete the upset.

Not good news for the Black Foils who are out for the rest of the weekend following the race 1 collision, and the Swiss are a maybe for Sunday.

Fletcher and the Emirates GBR team had a lack-luster day but remain in touch with the podium for Sunday. also in with chance of a final place on Sunday are the Aussies.

On the Artemis stunning day Outteridge commented . . . “We’ve done a lot of work over the last couple of months and we’ve got a great team. The level is way higher than I remember – the racing was super tight. We’re very happy with the group of people we’ve put together, and very happy to have a strong first day.”

Artemis Sweden Team: Driver: Nathan Outteridge, Wing Trimmer: Chris Draper, Flight Controller: Andy Maloney, Grinder: Brad Farrand, Grinder: Julias Hallstrom, Strategist: Julia Gross.