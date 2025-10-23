iQFOiL Youth & Junior European Championships – Day 5 sets the stage for a thrilling conclusion

The much-anticipated Mistral made its grand entrance on Day Five of the iQFOiL Youth & Junior European Championships in Arzachena, Sardinia.

After day 5, Milo SHAW is best placed Brit at 5th in the U17 men and Rebecca PILKINGTON 33rd in the U17 women. Sophie CLARK is 14th in the U19 women and Max COLLIS-SMITH is 39th in the U19 men.

U19 Women:

Germany’s Johanna Schleicher has a nine point lead in the U19 Women’s fleet with another solid performance. Medea Falcioni (ITA) remains in second overall, five points clear of Nurhayat Güven (TUR).

U19 Men:

In a major shake-up, Peleg Rajuan of Israel takes a four point lead with three wins and a second. Artun Şenol (TUR) is second with top-two finishes across all five races. Former leader Mattia Saoncella (ITA) slipped to third after struggling in the gustier conditions.

U17 Women:

Théa Le Borgne Zibetti of France extended her lead over Naama Palatnik (ISR) to 15 points. Ruya Uğurlu (TUR) holds third, with the top trio now well clear of the rest of the fleet.

U17 Men:

The battle between the Dutch duo intensified under the Mistral. Finn Brüll (NED) winning three of five races, adding a second, and discarding a 33rd to overtake his teammate Merlijn Boswijk (NED) by five points. František Burda (CZE) remains third, 14 points behind.

The Mistral is expected to continue blowing into Friday morning before easing in the afternoon.

Saturday Medal Series:

The last day of the Championship will feature the first ten overall ranked boards from the Opening Series to advance to the Medal Series which will be divided into three stages: Quarter-Final, Semi-Final and Grand Final.