Rolex Middle Sea Race – Balthasar provisional IRC Overall winner

Balthasar skippered by Louis Balcaen is the provisional ‘in-the-clubhouse’ IRC Overall winner of the 2025 Rolex Middle Sea Race.

Balthasar, who took second place in monohull Line Honours Tuesday, is also locked in as provisional winner of IRC 1, ahead of the J/V62 Whisper of David Griffith from Australia, with third Black Jack 100, the Line Honours winners.

Few of those still racing will give up the quest to be first overall (IRC) until the combination of distance to finish and time to beat make it mathematically impossible.

Provisional Overall IRC Positions 20:30 Wednesday 22 Oct:

1st MAL Balthaser – Finished

2nd ITA Django Deer – Finished

3rd FRA Daguet 5 – Finished

4th AUS Whisper – Finished

5th USA Final Final – Finished

6th AUS Zen – Finished

GBR

10th GBR Zephyr – Finished