Soak Insure Tide Ride 2025 returns to HISC in November

The Soak Insure Tide Ride returns to HISC in November for 29ers, RS800’s, Waszps and Wingfoiling classes

The original Tide Ride was an open event held at Hayling Island SC for a number of years in the early 2000s. It was a massive festival event sponsored by Red Bull and then by Holt. It even had coverage on the BBC!!

After the success of its comeback in 2024, HISC is running the 2025 edition of the relaxed, fun regatta featuring short course, slalom style racing over the weekend of the 8 and 9 November.

This is a spectator event as much as a racing one, with viewing and commentary from the Club House and on the water Spectator boats.

Racing is held at high water and races are short, fast and testing, with an upwind leg followed by a downwind leg through slalom gates which bring the boats together. This makes for exciting racing for competitors and spectators.

The event is open to boats and boards in the 29er, RS800, Waszp (8.2 or 7.5m rigs) and Wingfoil classes.

It’s a complicated event to plan, with a limited entry per fleet, so early entry is advised and welcomed for planning purposes!! You can be confident in entering early with our 7 days refund policy (see NOR).