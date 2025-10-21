iQFOiL Youth & Junior European Championships – Day 3 in Arzachena

Conditions were ideal for foiling, with 10 to 15 knots of wind and gusts reaching 17 knots at the 2025 iQFOiL Youth & Junior European Championships in Arzachena, North Sardinia.

After day 3, Milo SHAW is best placed Brit at 6th in the U17 men and Rebecca PILKINGTON 33rd in the U17 women. Sophie CLARK is 12th in the U19 women and Charlie BAKER is 40th in the U19 men.

U19 Women

Italy’s Medea Falcioni delivered a commanding performance winning three out of five races. Second is Germany’s Emma Johanna Schleicher, with four second-place finishes and a win. Poland’s Julia Przybyl, winner of race three, rounds out the provisional podium.

U17 Women

France’s Théa Le Borgne Zibetti won all five races of the day. Second remains tight between Naama Platnik (ISR) and Ruya Uğurlu (TUR), tied on 11 pts.

U19 Men

Mattia Saoncella (ITA) won four of the five races in the Yellow Group, to lead by 4 pts from Peleg Rajuan (ISR) who finished the day on a high with two wins in the Blue Group with third Artun Şenol (TUR).

U17 Men

Merlijn Boswijk (NED) excelled in the yellow group to take the overall lead tied on 9 pts with Finn Brüll (NED), the top performer in the blue group. František Burda (CZE) is in third overall with 12 pts.

With the qualification series now complete, the U17 and U19 Men’s fleets will be split into Gold and Silver groups starting Wednesday, ushering in the final series where every point will count.

Racing continues Wednesday with similar conditions, before welcoming the Mistral on Thursday, which is set to shake things up with 20+ knots in the forecast, and even stronger breeze expected on Friday.