Sarah Mitchell announced as new Commodore of Hayling Island SC

Hayling Island Sailing Club is pleased to announce the election of Sarah Mitchell as the new Commodore following the Annual General Meeting on Sunday 19 October.

Sarah brings a wealth of experience to the role. As an almost lifelong member of the club, Sarah started volunteering over 15 years ago, when she took on Seals, our introduction to water activities for kids. She has served on various committees, uninterrupted from then, becoming Rear Commodore for Youth and then Vice Commodore of Sailing.

Her dedication and leadership within the club community have been widely recognised, and everyone at HISC is looking forward to her guidance and vision as she steps into the Commodore role.

HISC extend its thanks to outgoing Commodore Graham Williamson for his tireless commitment and service over the past three years, and prior to that as Vice Commodore of Sailing. His leadership has played a key role in driving improvements and strengthening the community spirit within the club.