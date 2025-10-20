Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards – Voting is now open, cast your vote

World Sailing announce finalists for this year’s male and female Rolex World Sailor of the Year, male and female Kuehne+Nagel Young World Sailor of the Year, 11th Hour Racing Impact Award and Team of the Year.
The finalists include The America’s Cup winners, multi-time offshore champions, world champions, trailblazers and organisations committed to making a difference to the global sailing community.
Voting for all World Sailing Awards is now open. Voting closes at 23:00 UTC on Sunday 26 October.
The public vote will make up 50% of the final decisions with 50% contributed by World Sailing’s expert panels.
World Sailing Award Shortlists
Rolex World Sailor of the Year finalists – Female
Allison Bell (USA)
Martine Grael (BRA)
Justine Mettraux (SUI)
Jazz Turner (GBR)
Rolex World Sailor of the Year finalists – Male
Peter Burling (NZL)
Charlie Dalin (FRA)
Alexis Loison (FRA)
Jordi Xammar Hernandez (ESP)
Kuenhe+Nagel Young World Sailor of the Year – Female
Marta Cardona Alcantara (ESP)
Maddalena Maria Spanu (ITA)
Antonina Puchowska & Alicja Dampc (POL)
Tamar Steinberg (ISR)
Kuehne+Nagel Young World Sailor of the Year – Male
Rory Meehan (AUS)
Seb Menzies & George Lee Rush (NZL)
Grae Morris (AUS)
Nikolaos Pappas (GRE)
11th Hour Racing Impact Award
GraceKennedy Foundation & Jamaica Yachting Association
iQFOiL Class
Istioploia Genous Thilikou – Women in Sailing with the Hellenic Sailing Federation
LIFE Recreation ReMEDIES Project – Royal Yachting Association
Projeto Grael
Team of the Year
Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL)
Headcase (IRL)
Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team (FRA)
Yes We Sail (ESP)