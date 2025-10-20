Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards – Voting is now open, cast your vote

World Sailing announce finalists for this year’s male and female Rolex World Sailor of the Year, male and female Kuehne+Nagel Young World Sailor of the Year, 11th Hour Racing Impact Award and Team of the Year.

The finalists include The America’s Cup winners, multi-time offshore champions, world champions, trailblazers and organisations committed to making a difference to the global sailing community.

Voting for all World Sailing Awards is now open. Voting closes at 23:00 UTC on Sunday 26 October.

The public vote will make up 50% of the final decisions with 50% contributed by World Sailing’s expert panels.

World Sailing Award Shortlists

Rolex World Sailor of the Year finalists – Female

Allison Bell (USA)

Martine Grael (BRA)

Justine Mettraux (SUI)

Jazz Turner (GBR)

Rolex World Sailor of the Year finalists – Male

Peter Burling (NZL)

Charlie Dalin (FRA)

Alexis Loison (FRA)

Jordi Xammar Hernandez (ESP)

Kuenhe+Nagel Young World Sailor of the Year – Female

Marta Cardona Alcantara (ESP)

Maddalena Maria Spanu (ITA)

Antonina Puchowska & Alicja Dampc (POL)

Tamar Steinberg (ISR)

Kuehne+Nagel Young World Sailor of the Year – Male

Rory Meehan (AUS)

Seb Menzies & George Lee Rush (NZL)

Grae Morris (AUS)

Nikolaos Pappas (GRE)

11th Hour Racing Impact Award

GraceKennedy Foundation & Jamaica Yachting Association

iQFOiL Class

Istioploia Genous Thilikou – Women in Sailing with the Hellenic Sailing Federation

LIFE Recreation ReMEDIES Project – Royal Yachting Association

Projeto Grael

Team of the Year

Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL)

Headcase (IRL)

Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team (FRA)

Yes We Sail (ESP)