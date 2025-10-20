Cup Yamamay & 2025 Italian Championship complete the RS21 season

The Fifth Act and Italian Championship completed the 2025 season for the RS21 Class.

Overall winner in the RS21 Cup Yamamay after five events is Ferdinando Battistella (ITA), and the Corinthian winner is Marco Giannini (ITA).

Battistella was sailing with Francesco Gabbi, Lorenzo Bressani and Andrea Battistella.

Overall winner of the Sanremo event and 2025 italian Champion was Rossi Andrea of Italy, sailing with Simon Sivitz Kosuta, Enrico Zennaro and Stefano Orlandi. They finished tied on 19 pts with second placed Melanie Höveler of Germany, sailing with Lorenzo Azzi, Fabio Larcher and Riccardo Vincenzi.

First Corinthian team was Italy’s Filippo Pacinotti, sailing with Marco Laurino, Iacopo Lacerra and Jacopo Gilioli, in tenth place overall.

Best placed British team was Liam Willis of the Royal Lymington YC, sailing with Nigel Rolfe, Lily Fox and Keith Willis in 11th overall.

RS21 Fifth Act and ITALIAN Championship – Final Leaders (31 entries)

1st ITA 241 Rossi Andrea – – 1 1 3 9 5 -15 – – 19 pts

2nd GER 289 Melanie Höveler – – 7 4 2 2 -9 4 – – 19 pts

3rd ITA 336 Edoardo Lupi – – 5 2 6 -13 11 1 – – 25 pts

4th ITA 224 Alessandro Molla – – 3 -15 14 5 4 2 – – 28 pts

5th ITA 293 Andrea Musone – – 4 14 -17 4 1 11 – – 34 pts

6th ITA 260 Stefano Visintin – – 2 6 1 7 -25 19 – – 35 pts

7th ITA 228 Ferdinando Battistella – – 16 8 7 6 3 -17 – – 40 pts

8th ITA 244 Yann Inghilesi – – 9 10 4 3 18 -21 – – 44 pts

9th HKG 295 Marco Pocci – – 11 7 12 1 -23 18 – – 49 pts

10th ITA 327 Filippo Pacinotti – – 6 17 9 -30 14 5 – – 51 pts

11th GBR 315 Liam Willis – – -25 3 16 11 22 8 – – 60 pts

Other GBR:

25th GBR 305 Tom Hewitson (9th Corinthian)

31st GBR 342 Alex Newton-Southon (15th Corinthian)

Full results available here . . .