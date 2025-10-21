Rolex Middle Sea Race – Monohull Line Honours for Black Jack 100

Remon Vos’ Black Jack 100, skippered by Tristan Le Brun crossed the finish line of the 2025 Rolex Middle Sea Race at 05:44:07 CEST on Tuesday 21 October.
The 30.48 metre Reichel/Pugh design claimed Monohull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 2 days 17 hours 44 minutes 07 seconds.
Second to finish was Balthaser skippered by Louis Balcaen at 10:00 CEST.
Black Jack 100 crew: Remon Vos, Tristan Le Brun, Alex Nolan, Andrew Henderson, Bram van Spengen, Bruce Clark, Clément Cron, Guillaume Berenger, Harley Spreadbury-Key, Jelmer Van Beek, Jorden Van Rooijen, Matiu Te Hau, Robin Jacobs, Rokas Milevicius, Romain Testa, Rutger Vos, Shane Hughes, Sofian Bouvet, Thierry Fouchier.
Positions update 12:00 Tuesday 21 Oct:
1st MON Black Jack 100 – Finished
2nd MAL Balthaser – Finished
3rd FRA Daguet 5 – dist to Finish – 82 NM
4th AUS Whisper – dist to Finish – 84 NM
5th ITA Django Deer – dist to Finish – 95 NM
6th ITA CippA Lippa X – dist to Finish – 114 NM
7th USA Final Final – dist to Finish – 116 NM
8th USA Varuna VI – dist to Finish – 117 NM
9th GER Black Pearl – dist to Finish – 120 NM
10th AUS Zen – dist to Finish – 129 NM
First GBR:
44th GBR Jackknife – dist to Finish – 233 NM
Retired GBR Maverick