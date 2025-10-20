iQFOiL Youth & Junior European Championships – Boys to the fore

The 2025 iQFOiL Youth & Junior European Championships officially got underway in Arzachena, North Sardinia, with 306 athletes from 28 nations.

Only two fleets managed to complete any racing. The U19 Men’s fleet, who contested four high-intensity heats in the Sprint Slalom format, and the U17 Boys’ division, where only one race could be completed before the breeze faded.

No races were held for the U19 Women and U17 Girls,

In the U19 Boys, Turkey’s Artun Şenol emerged as the standout of the day, delivering a perfect scoreline with four wins from four races. Denmark’s Malthe Lillelund followed closely with three victories, while Israel’s Peleg Rajuan showed impressive consistency to sit in third overall.

In the U17 Boys’ division, with six heat winners, František Burda (CZE), Beau Handley and Milo Shaw (GBR), Moritz Schleicher (GER), Idan Lichtenstein (ISR), and Jan Serafinski Melsztynski (POL) top the table heading into Day 2.

