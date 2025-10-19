Rolex Middle Sea Race – Black Jack 100 leads on the water

The Rolex Middle Sea Race is making steady if not dramatic progress with a prolonged beat up towards Messina with plenty of tacks and sail changes.

The 30.48 metre Reichel/Pugh designed Black Jack 100, entered by Remon Vos, leads on the water by some 40 nautical miles from the Mills 72 Balthasar, skippered by Louis Balcaen.

The early leader, the maxi multihull Allegra (SUI) a custom Nigel Irens design, are now fourth on the water with 368 nm to the finish.

In the race for overall victory under IRC time correction, only four yachts have passed the volcanic transit of Stromboli.

At this point, Balthasar leads, with Black Jack just under an hour behind, and the French Carkeek 54 Daguet 5, skippered by Frédéric Puzin, a further two hours in arrears.

Overnight Sunday the conditions across the north of Sicily look tricky to say the least. Winds are forecast to be light and shifty, with models agreeing on one thing only – uncertainty.

Positions update 22:30 Sunday 19 Oct:

1st MON Black Jack 100 – dist to Finish – 255 NM

2nd MAL Balthaser – dist to Finish – 296 NM

3rd FRA Daguet 5 – dist to Finish – 360 NM

4th AUS Whisper – dist to Finish – 371 NM

5th ITA Django Deer – dist to Finish – 376 NM

6th ITA CippA Lippa X – dist to Finish – 381 NM

7th USA Final Final – dist to Finish – 382 NM

8th AUS Zen – dist to Finish – 390 NM

9th GER Black Pearl – dist to Finish – 390 NM

10h GER Varuna VI – dist to Finish – 390 NM

First GBR:

16th GBR Maverick – dist to Finish – 393 NM