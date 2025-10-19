46th Rolex Middle Sea Race underway from Grand Harbour, Malta

Saturday morning the 46th Rolex Middle Sea Race got underway from Grand Harbour, Malta.

117 yachts crossed the start line in seven groups, by late afternoon, the leading competitors were closing on Capo Passero on the southeast corner of Sicily.

Positions update 23:50 Saturday 18 Oct:

1st MON Black Jack 100 – dist Sailed – 145 NM

2nd MAL Balthaser – dist Sailed – 125 NM

3rd FRA Daguet 5 – dist Sailed – 109 NM

4th AUS Whisper – dist Sailed – 105 NM

5th USA Final Final – dist Sailed – 103 NM

6th ITA CippA Lippa X – dist Sailed – 101 NM

First GBR:

18th GBR Maverick – dist Sailed – 97 NM

First away Saturday were the five multihulls.

The early leader was the maxi multihull Allegra (SUI) a custom Nigel Irens design. Since leading off the line, the team has put 20 nm between their closest rival Falcon, the foiling DNA F4 (ITA).