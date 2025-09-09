2025 Star World Championship – Negri and Lambertenghi are Day 2 leaders

Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy top the Star World Championship leaderboard after winning race 2.

Negri and Lambertenghi finished ahead of Hubert Merkelbach and Markus Koy of Germany, with Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada third.

This shufffled the leaders with Negri and Lambertenghi (9, 1) first with 10 pts, Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo SUI (2, 12) second tied on 14 pts with third placed Nick Heuwinkel and Jesper Spehr GER (6, 8).

Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada’s third took them into 4th overall with 18 pts.

While Jim Buckingham and Brad Nichol USA (20, 4) are up into 5th tied on 24 pts with Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche USA (8, 16).

Overnight leaders, the Swiss pair Urs Hunkeler and Ivan Müller posted a 79th to crash out to 80th overall.

Britain’s Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley (3, 33) drop to 10th. David and Frederick McGregor (13, 52) are now 32nd.

2025 Star World Championship – Day 2 Leaders (101 entries)

1st ITA 8594 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi – – 9 1 – – 10 pts

2nd SUI 8599 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo – – 2 12 – – 14 pts

3rd GER 8524 Nick Heuwinkel / Jesper Spehr – – 6 8 – – 14 pts

4th POL 8602 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada – – 15 3 – – 18 pts

5th USA 8591 Jim Buckingham / Brad Nichol – – 20 4 – – 24 pts

6th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche – – 8 16 – – 24 pts

7th NED 8435 Ard Van Aanholt / Steyn Van Driessel – – 22 5 – – 27 pts

8th ITA 8563 Enrico Chieffi / Ferdinando Colaninno – – 19 11 – – 30 pts

9th GER 8321 Anton Nikolai Loeck / Christopher Wenzke – – 16 10 – – 35 pts

10th GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley – – 3 33 – – 36 pts

11th ITA 8557 Giovanni Coppo / Giovanni Bradanini – – 11 26 – – 37 pts

12th USA 8580 Eric Doyle / Payson Infelise – – 35 6 – – 41 pts

13th ARG 8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian / Fernando Rivero – – 12 29 – – 41 pts

14th USA 8550 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen – – 10 35 – – 45 pts

15th DEN 8492 Jorgen Svendsen / Frederik Svendsen – – 18 27 – – 45 pts

16th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Markus Koy – – 45 2 – – 47 pts

17th AUT 8323 Roman Stelzl / Pirmin Sablatnig – – 7 40 – – 47 pts

32nd GBR 8276 David McGregor / Frederick McGregor – – 13 52 – – 66 pts

Full results available here . . .