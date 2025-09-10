Emirates GBR SailGP need to remain in top three for winner-takes-all race final

The ROCKWOOL France Sail Grand Prix takes place this weekend, Friday 12 and Saturday 13 September, in Saint-Tropez.

Emirates GBR currently sits in third place on the season leaderboard, and the team needs to remain in the top three to have a chance of becoming the 2025 Season Champions, and securing the US$2m prize pot that comes with it.

With just four events left of the Rolex SailGP Championship’s 2025 Season, Emirates GBR Driver Dylan Fletcher said: “The goal since we started this season has been to be in that Grand Final race in Abu Dhabi. We have been focused on delivering consistent results to get into the top three at the end of the season.”



SailGP is unlike other sports, as although teams are competing to score points throughout the season, the all-important Grand Final is decided on a winner-takes-all race between the top three teams across the season.

It means that although a team could be way ahead of the rest of the fleet on points, they may lose out if they do not secure the win in the final race.

This is what we saw in the 2024 Season Grand Final, when underdogs Spain swooped into the top three at the very last moment to enter the final race and secure the win, despite New Zealand having the most points across the season.