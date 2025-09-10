Magic Marine Sailjuice Challenge – Musto Skiffs dominate at Loch Lomond

Rob Richardson sailing a Musto Skiff won the Loch Lomond SC Challenge, event No.3 of this season’s inaugural Magic Marine Sailjuice Challenge.

Richardson won four of the six races, with second fellow Musto Skiff sailor Euan Hurter from Dalgety Bay SC, and third overall James and Rory Gifford from Royal Tay YC hiking their RS200 around the course and taking two race wins.

Rohan O’Kane from Clyde Cruising Club Dinghy Section also did well in his Topper, finishing in sixth place behind the front group of Musto Skiffs.

Top multihull was local Loch Lomond sailor Alan Moss’s Shadow X in 12th overall, followed in 13th place by the top sportsboat, a VX One of Tony Lewis and Andrew Cutting from Ullswater Yacht Club.

Host club of the fourth and final event in the Sailjuice Challenge at the end of this month is the Dalgety Bay SC with the Dalgety Challenge.

Sailjuice Challenge No.3 / Loch Lomond Challenge (70 entries)

1st Musto Skiff – Robert Richardson – – 6 pts

2nd Musto Skiff – Euan Hurter – – 19 pts

3rd RS200 – James Gifford / Rory Gifford – – 20 pts

4th Musto Skiff – Jamie Hilton – – 23 pts

5th Musto Skiff – Dylan Noble – – 32 pts

6th Topper – Rohan O’Kane – – 38 pts

7th RS200 – Anna Miller / William Okeefe – – 41 pts

8th RS200 – Christine Wood / Suzie Homer – – 41 pts

9th Enterprise – Callum Gibb / Duncan Hepplewhite – – 49 pts

10th Enterprise – Charles Morrish / Duncan Willoughby – – 53 pts

Full results available here . . .