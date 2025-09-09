La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec – Sometimes the only way to move forward is to drop anchor

Carried by the rising tide in the Channel and with barely a breath of wind, La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec fleet has rounded the second course mark . . . Daffodils.

First to round was Victor Le Pape (Région Bretagne – CMB Espoir), ahead of Jules Ducelier (Région Normandie) and Alexis Loison (Groupe REEL).

But their lead was short-lived. After that effort, to avoid being swept back, the leading trio resorted to dropping anchor. It wasn’t enough for Victor Le Pape, who got going again much later.

Powerless, they could only watch as their rivals slipped past one after another.

The chaotic scene opened the door for Paul Morvan (French Touch – Foricher), Maël Garnier (Selencia – Cerfrance), Yvon Larnicol (Auray – Quiberon by Orlabay), and Jules Delpech (P’TIT DUC).

Ducelier and Loison rejoined in 12th and 18th respectively, while Le Pape slipped back to 23rd. It’s all to do again for the three, but the stage promises plenty more duels between these iron-willed sailors.

Next Stop: The Grandcamp–Maisy mark

The 34 solo sailors now face a long coastal stretch. Two options are on the table — hug the shore or head offshore before diving back down towards the south of the Cotentin. The strong tidal coefficients will act as gatekeepers.

A strengthening southerly breeze, up to 15 knots overnight, should provide ideal conditions to make good progress on relatively calm seas. But tougher times are coming, with a front expected to sweep through on Wednesday evening.