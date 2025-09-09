2025 Star World Championship – Swiss and Brits take top places on Day 1

The 2025 Star World Championship officially got underway Monday in Split, Croatia, with 101 boats from 20 nations for Race 1 of the six-day championship.

The Swiss pair Urs Hunkeler and Ivan Müller had a clean, fast start to lead all the way to the finish, their first ever race win in a Star World Championship.

Second were Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo (SUI/POR) followed by Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley (GBR) in third.

Rounding out the top five were Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche (USA/BRA) in fourth, followed by Brazilian team Fabio Prada and Antonio Moreira, and Swedes Tom Löfstedt and Johan Tillander – with Löfstedt impressively returning to racing at age 71 after a year-long injury break.

The Race Committee stuck to schedule, and with 7 knots of breeze filling in, the first and only race of the day started with a course true to Star tradition . . . long and tactical, featuring 2-nautical-mile legs for a total of four legs: two upwinds and two downwinds.

2025 Star World Championship – Day 1 Leaders (101 entries)

1st SUI 8487 Urs Hunkeler / Ivan Muller

2nd SUI 8599 Piet Eckert / Frederico Melo

3rd GBR 8443 Ante Razmilovic / Brian Hammersley

4th BRA 8603 Fabio Prada / Antonio Moreira

5th SWE 8586 Tom Lofstedt / Johan Tillander

6th GER 8524 Nick Heuwinkel / Jesper Spehr

7th AUT 8323 Roman Stelzl / Pirmin Sablatnig

8th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / Pedro Trouche

9th ITA 8594 Diego Negri / Sergio Lambertenghi

10th USA 8550 Paul Cayard / Frithjof Kleen

11th ITA 8557 Giovanni Coppo / Giovanni Bradanini

12th ARG 8553 Juan Kouyoumdjian / Fernando Rivero

13th USA 42 8331 Ian Trotter / John Rudderham

14th GBR 8276 David McGregor / Frederick McGregor

15th POL 8602 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada

16th GER 8321 Anton Nikolai Loeck / Christopher Wenzke

17th USA 8607 Scott Barnard / Kilian Weise

18th DEN Jorgen Svendsen / Frederik Svendsen

19th ITA 8563 Enrico Chieffi / Ferdinando Colaninno

20th USA 8591 Jim Buckingham / Brad Nichol

