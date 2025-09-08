iQFOiL U23 World Championships in Portimao – Day 1

Monday saw the first day of racing at the 2025 iQFOiL U23 World Championships in Portimão, Portugal.

A steady northwesterly wind of 15 to 18 knots welcomed the fleet onto the water, providing perfect conditions

In the U23 Men category, Grae Morris (AUS) delivered a flawless performance securing victory in all four races of the day. The Australian Olympian, who claimed silver in the iQFOiL event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, remains at the top of his form.

In second place is Federico Pilloni (ITA), the 2024 World Sailing Youth World Champion. Completing the day’s podium in third is Gur Lavi Prag (ISR) of Israel.

Britain’s Duncan Monaghan is in 6th with 12 pts, Boris Shaw 11th and Max Beaman 13th.

In the women’s fleet, Mina Mobekk (NOR), the 2023 European Champion, ended the day on equal points with Emma Millend (EST), whose strong performance keeps the pressure high at the top of the leaderboard.

Close behind, Maya Gysler (NOR), last year’s U23 World Vice-Champion, is third, setting up what promises to be a fierce battle for the podium.

Britain’s Lucy Kenyon is 19th and Darcey Shaw 27th.

Men – Leaders after Day 1

1st AUS 81 Grae MORRIS – – -1 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ITA 286 Federico Alan PILLONI – – -2 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

3rd ISR 257 Gur Lavi PRAG – – 2 3 2 -24 – – 7 pts

4th FRA 39 Émile ROULLET – – -18 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

5th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS – – 4 3 2 -18 – – 9 pts

6th GBR 18 Duncan MONAGHAN – – 7 2 -8 3 – – 12 pts

7th FRA 379 Gaspard CARFANTAN – – 1 -21 6 6 – – 13 pts

8th POL 30 Igor LEWINSKI – – 6 7 -10 2 – – 15 pts

9th FRA 965 Côme JOLY – – 8 4 -10 4 – – 16 pts

10th ITA 27 Manolo MODENA – – -11 5 4 7 – – 16 pts

11th GBR 319 Boris SHAW – – 5 -8 6 6 – – 17 pts

12th ITA 155 Leonardo TOMASINI – – -12 12 5 1 – – 18 pts

13th GBR 50 Max BEAMAN – – 4 6 8 -16 – – 18 pts

Women – Leaders after Day 1

1st NOR 332 Mina MOBEKK – – 1 2 -3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd EST 127 Emma Viktoria MILLEND – – 2 1 1 -4 – – 4 pts

3rd NOR 21 Maya GYSLER – – 7 -11 2 3 – – 12 pts

4th NZL 15 Aimee BRIGHT – – 3 -8 5 7 – – 15 pts

5th ITA 25 Sofia RENNA – – 5 7 -12 5 – – 17 pts

6th CZE 80 Nela SADÍLKOVÁ – – 6 -21 10 2 – – 18 pts

7th NOR 29 Tuva OPPEDAL – – 4 6 -18 8 – – 18 pts

8th GER 3 Sophia MEYER – – 8 5 -21 6 – – 19 pts

9th CZE 98 Barbora ŠVÍKOVÁ – – 10 3 8 -14 – – 21 pts

10th SLO 51 Lina ERZEN – – -13 4 9 9 – – 22 pts

Best GBR:

19th GBR 469 Lucy KENYON – – 18 18 15 -31 – – 51 pts

