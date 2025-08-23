Match Race finish crowns Hendrik Witzmann SB23 European Champion over John Pollard

The 2025 SB20 European Championship came down to a nail-biting final race, where the title was decided in a match-race finish.

Eventual champions are Hendrik WITZMANN, Will SARGENT and Tom CRACKNELL (UAE 3843) who finished with 43 pts after discarding their final 22nd place finish.

In second are John POLLARD, Henry WETHERELL and Drew BARNES (GBR 3834) with 47 pts and completing the podium, Michael O’CONNOR (IRL 3809) with 56 pts.

Hendrik Witzmann commented after the prize-giving ceremony.

“It was a very tight day between the top boats. Our strategy was to wait for the last race and try a bit of match racing with Pollard. We managed to drag them back, but they fought hard and clawed their way through the fleet.”

“Congratulations to them and to the organisers of this fantastic event – great hospitality. We hope to see everyone in Dubai!”

2025 SB20 European Championship – Final Leaders:

1st UAE 3843 Hendrik WITZMANN – – 43 pts

2nd GBR 3834 John POLLARD – – 47 pts

3rd IRL 3809 Michael O’CONNOR – – 56 pts

4th FRA 3580 Paul LOISEAU – – 56 pts

5th SGP 3750 Nils RAZMILOVIC – – 76 pts

6th FRA 3653 Ian GARRETA – – 79 pts

7th SGP 3845 Daire O REILLY – – 85 pts

8th IRL 3739 Ger DEMPSEY – – 92.9 pts

9th POR 3581 Nuno CABRAL – – 114 pts

10th GBR 3820 Mark GILLETT – – 127 pts

Full results available here . . .

The prize-giving ceremony awarded the teams in the following nominations:

Top 3 Youth teams, where FFVoile Youth team of Paul Loiseau, Aristide Delin, Camille Pfaff and Manen Giannantonil won the first place.

Top 3 Masters team, where the Irish tem venuesworld.com of Ger Dempsey Colin Galavan and Artem Basalkin won the first place.

Top 3 Female teams, where the all-female team from Malta of Gabriella Mifsud, Anna Basalkina, Mattea Ciantar and Emilie Gregory won the first place.