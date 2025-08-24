2025 Fireball World Championship – Edwards and Townend flying start

Day 1 of the 2025 Fireball World Championship organised by Circolo Vela Arco, Lake Garda.

Bitain’s Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend won the first two races to take a three point lead.

Second are the Swiss pair Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler tied on 5 pts with Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien of Australia.

In fourth are Dave Wade and Iain Blake, fifth Thomas Gillard and Shandy, and sixth Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport.

Despite the considerable wide scoring in the fleet, the leading three were the same in both races.

2025 Fireball World Championship – 136 entries

Leaders after 2 races

1st GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend — 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler — 2 3 – – 5 pts

2nd AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O Brien – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

4rd GBR Dave Wade and Iain Blake – – 8 11 – – 19 pts

5th GBR Thomas Gillard and Shandy – – 7 15 – – 22 pts

6th GBR Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport – – 17 7 – – 24 pts

7th ITA Luca Stefanini and Stefano Borzani – – 15 9 – – 24 pts

8th GBR Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 19 6 – – 25 pts

9th GBR Graham Cook and William Cook – – 11 14 – – 25 pts

10th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 22 4 – – 26 pts