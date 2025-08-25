Arcano wins 5.5 Metre Austrian Open on the Traunsee

Arcano (AUT24) of Dirk Harms, Eugen Kossina and Paul Christian Laherstorfer has won the 5.5 Metre Austrian Open, incorporating the Salzkammergutpreis.

After three days on the Traunsee the best conditions were saved to last with warm, blue skies, a steady thermal breeze and two beautiful races to end the event.

No Stress (GER 124) of Jorg Sonntag, Margit Deinzer and Oliver Weiss ended up second with Sunrise (AUT 25) of Christoph Holzinger, Klaus Zeman and Michael Praxmarer) making a late charge to end up third.

In winning overall, Arcano took the Salzkammergutpreis and the Austrian Open for Evolutions. No Stress won the Modern title and Aurelia the Classic title.

Final results after 5 races

1st Arcano (Evolution, AUT 24) Dirk Harms 5 pts

2nd No Stress (Modern, GER 124) Jorg Sonntag 11 pts

3rd Sunrise (Evolution, AUT 25) Christoph Holzinger 12 pts

4th Wasa V (Modern, AUT 66) Stephan Holzinger 13 pts

5th Aurelia (Classic, AUT 5) Martin Burger 14 pts

6th Unicorn (Evolution, GER 39, Hanna Kahl 22 pts

7th Belladonna II (Evolution, AUT 16) Edmund Berndt 24 pts