2025 Fireball World Championship – Edwards and Townend stacking the points

Day 2 of the 2025 Fireball World Championship organised by Circolo Vela Arco, Lake Garda.

Britain’s Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend continue to lead, a 3 and 1 taking them to an eight point lead ahead of Brendan Garner and Ben O’Brien of Australia, who with a 5 and 4 are the only other pair maintaining a single figure score line.

Graham and William Cook climb to third overall with an 11 and 3, but on a considerable 39 pts, while Thomas Gillard and Shandy take fourth overall with 50 pts, and Martyn and Daniel Lewis sixth with 62 pts.

Winner of the first race of the day were Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine ahead of Yves Mermod Maja Siegenthaler of Switzerland.

The Swiss pair were DNC for race 4 and drop to 26th overall until the discard.

There was a similar fate for the British pair Georgia Booth and Oliver Davenport, who missed race 3 and despite returning to take 2nd in race 4 have dropped to 34th ahead of the discard.

2025 Fireball World Championship – 136 entries

Leaders after 4 races

1st GBR Dj Edwards and Vyv Townend – – 1 1 3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd AUS Brendan Garner and Ben O Brien – – 3 2 5 4 – – 14 pts

3rd GBR Graham Cook and William Cook – – 11 14 11 3– – 39 pts

4th GBR Thomas Gillard and Shandy – – 7 15 15 13 – – 50 pts

5th GBR Martyn Lewis and Daniel Lewis – – 19 6 19 18 – – 62 pts

6th CZE Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica – – 22 4 28 11 – – 65 pts

7th GBR Simon Evans and Matthew Sharman – – 29 12 14 10 – – 65 pts

8th FRA Xavier Broise and Robin Trystan – – 28 8 23 8 – – 67 pts

9th IRL Daniel and Henry Thompson – – 27 16 4 26 – – 73 pts

10th GBR Peter Gray and Richard Pepperdine – – 21 46 1 7 – – 75 pts