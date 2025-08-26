Shaw and Struckett lead Inter14 Europeans at Segelclub-Eckernförde

Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett of Britain take the early lead with two race wins on day 1 of the 2025 Inter14 European Championship.

In the first race Shaw and Struckett finished ahead of Glen Truswell and Ed Fitzgerald, with third Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig of Germany.

The second race saw Shaw and Struckett gain the lead after Douglas Patterson and Mark Tait had led at the first mark, with Andy Fitzgerald and Cam Mitchell coming through to take second, Patterson and Tait finishing third.

Overall Shaw and Struckett have a six point lead from Truswell and Fitzgerald (2, 6) tied on 8 pts with Voss and Ehrig (3, 5), and Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy (4, 4).

In fifth with 9 pts are Patterson and Tait (6, 3) and sixth Fitzgerald and Mitchell (11, 2) on 13 pts.

More light wind conditions are forecast for Tuesday.

2025 Inter14 European Championship

– Leaders after 2 races (39 entries)

1st GBR SHAW / STRUCKETT – – 1 1 – -2 pts

2nd GBR TRUSWELL / FITZGERALD – – 2 6 – – 8 pts

3rd GER VOSS / EHRIG – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

4th GBR JONES / KENNERDY – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th GBR PATTISON / TAIT – – 6 3 – – 9 pts

6th GBR FITZGERALD / MITCHELL – – 11 2 – – 13 pts

7th GER PRÜTER / DIETRICH – – 5 8 – – 13 pts

8th GBR KNIGHT / KEEGAN – – 8 7 – – 15 pts

9th GER GEHRLEIN / NIELANDT – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

10th GER OSTERMAIR / WISKEMANN – – 9 10 – – 19 pts